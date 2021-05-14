Vedanta Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12,305.00 crore, up 45.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,305.00 crore in March 2021 up 45.52% from Rs. 8,456.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,441.00 crore in March 2021 up 114.01% from Rs. 10,286.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,154.00 crore in March 2021 up 68.03% from Rs. 1,877.00 crore in March 2020.

Vedanta EPS has increased to Rs. 3.87 in March 2021 from Rs. 27.65 in March 2020.

Vedanta shares closed at 282.10 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 172.69% returns over the last 6 months and 216.79% over the last 12 months.