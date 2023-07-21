English
    Vedanta Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15,907.00 crore, down 11.2% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 10:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vedanta are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15,907.00 crore in June 2023 down 11.2% from Rs. 17,913.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,408.00 crore in June 2023 up 103.58% from Rs. 1,674.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,907.00 crore in June 2023 down 37.9% from Rs. 3,071.00 crore in June 2022.

    Vedanta EPS has increased to Rs. 9.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.50 in June 2022.

    Vedanta shares closed at 282.20 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.72% returns over the last 6 months and 11.45% over the last 12 months.

    Vedanta
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15,907.0016,944.0017,779.00
    Other Operating Income--393.00134.00
    Total Income From Operations15,907.0017,337.0017,913.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7,089.007,199.006,593.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods126.0091.0047.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks84.00442.00-480.00
    Power & Fuel--3,564.005,375.00
    Employees Cost289.00242.00231.00
    Depreciation881.00816.00873.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6,519.003,065.003,250.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax919.001,918.002,024.00
    Other Income107.0010,806.00174.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,026.0012,724.002,198.00
    Interest1,335.001,272.00858.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-309.0011,452.001,340.00
    Exceptional Items3,709.003,382.00--
    P/L Before Tax3,400.0014,834.001,340.00
    Tax-8.00-38.00-334.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,408.0014,872.001,674.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,408.0014,872.001,674.00
    Equity Share Capital372.00372.00372.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.1639.984.50
    Diluted EPS9.1639.984.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.1639.984.50
    Diluted EPS9.1639.984.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 09:55 pm

