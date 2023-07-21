Vedanta Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15,907.00 crore, down 11.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,907.00 crore in June 2023 down 11.2% from Rs. 17,913.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,408.00 crore in June 2023 up 103.58% from Rs. 1,674.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,907.00 crore in June 2023 down 37.9% from Rs. 3,071.00 crore in June 2022.

Vedanta EPS has increased to Rs. 9.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.50 in June 2022.

Vedanta shares closed at 282.20 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.72% returns over the last 6 months and 11.45% over the last 12 months.