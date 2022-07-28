Vedanta Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,913.00 crore, up 38.24% Y-o-Y

|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17,779.00
|18,841.00
|12,883.00
|Other Operating Income
|134.00
|168.00
|75.00
|Total Income From Operations
|17,913.00
|19,009.00
|12,958.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6,593.00
|7,378.00
|4,950.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|47.00
|54.00
|162.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-480.00
|-470.00
|-546.00
|Power & Fuel
|5,375.00
|3,621.00
|2,056.00
|Employees Cost
|231.00
|233.00
|198.00
|Depreciation
|873.00
|742.00
|704.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,250.00
|2,953.00
|2,370.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,024.00
|4,498.00
|3,064.00
|Other Income
|174.00
|1,218.00
|1,399.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,198.00
|5,716.00
|4,463.00
|Interest
|858.00
|868.00
|722.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,340.00
|4,848.00
|3,741.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-96.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,340.00
|4,752.00
|3,741.00
|Tax
|-334.00
|595.00
|405.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,674.00
|4,157.00
|3,336.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,674.00
|4,157.00
|3,336.00
|Equity Share Capital
|372.00
|372.00
|372.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.50
|11.17
|8.97
|Diluted EPS
|4.50
|11.17
|8.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.50
|11.17
|8.97
|Diluted EPS
|4.50
|11.17
|8.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited