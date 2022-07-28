 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vedanta Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,913.00 crore, up 38.24% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vedanta are:

Net Sales at Rs 17,913.00 crore in June 2022 up 38.24% from Rs. 12,958.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,674.00 crore in June 2022 down 49.82% from Rs. 3,336.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,071.00 crore in June 2022 down 40.57% from Rs. 5,167.00 crore in June 2021.

Vedanta EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.97 in June 2021.

Vedanta shares closed at 243.40 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.71% returns over the last 6 months and -9.89% over the last 12 months.

Vedanta
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17,779.00 18,841.00 12,883.00
Other Operating Income 134.00 168.00 75.00
Total Income From Operations 17,913.00 19,009.00 12,958.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6,593.00 7,378.00 4,950.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 47.00 54.00 162.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -480.00 -470.00 -546.00
Power & Fuel 5,375.00 3,621.00 2,056.00
Employees Cost 231.00 233.00 198.00
Depreciation 873.00 742.00 704.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,250.00 2,953.00 2,370.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,024.00 4,498.00 3,064.00
Other Income 174.00 1,218.00 1,399.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,198.00 5,716.00 4,463.00
Interest 858.00 868.00 722.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,340.00 4,848.00 3,741.00
Exceptional Items -- -96.00 --
P/L Before Tax 1,340.00 4,752.00 3,741.00
Tax -334.00 595.00 405.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,674.00 4,157.00 3,336.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,674.00 4,157.00 3,336.00
Equity Share Capital 372.00 372.00 372.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.50 11.17 8.97
Diluted EPS 4.50 11.17 8.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.50 11.17 8.97
Diluted EPS 4.50 11.17 8.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Results #Vedanta
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.