Vedanta Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,913.00 crore, up 38.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,913.00 crore in June 2022 up 38.24% from Rs. 12,958.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,674.00 crore in June 2022 down 49.82% from Rs. 3,336.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,071.00 crore in June 2022 down 40.57% from Rs. 5,167.00 crore in June 2021.

Vedanta EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.97 in June 2021.

Vedanta shares closed at 243.40 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.71% returns over the last 6 months and -9.89% over the last 12 months.