Vedanta Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12,958.00 crore, up 93.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,958.00 crore in June 2021 up 93.72% from Rs. 6,689.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,336.00 crore in June 2021 up 12.55% from Rs. 2,964.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,167.00 crore in June 2021 down 12.87% from Rs. 5,930.00 crore in June 2020.

Vedanta EPS has increased to Rs. 8.97 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.97 in June 2020.

Vedanta shares closed at 267.80 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.34% returns over the last 6 months and 143.79% over the last 12 months.