Vedanta Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8,617.00 crore, down 11.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vedanta are:
Net Sales at Rs 8,617.00 crore in June 2019 down 11.07% from Rs. 9,690.00 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 250.00 crore in June 2019 down 292.31% from Rs. 130.00 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,182.00 crore in June 2019 down 42.68% from Rs. 2,062.00 crore in June 2018.
Vedanta shares closed at 194.10 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.31% returns over the last 6 months and -11.35% over the last 12 months.
|Vedanta
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8,522.00
|9,099.00
|9,690.00
|Other Operating Income
|95.00
|157.00
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8,617.00
|9,256.00
|9,690.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,077.00
|4,063.00
|3,026.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|1.00
|308.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|212.00
|-124.00
|506.00
|Power & Fuel
|2,131.00
|2,223.00
|2,028.00
|Employees Cost
|231.00
|227.00
|205.00
|Depreciation
|794.00
|766.00
|784.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,974.00
|1,602.00
|1,662.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|198.00
|498.00
|1,171.00
|Other Income
|190.00
|193.00
|107.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|388.00
|691.00
|1,278.00
|Interest
|881.00
|885.00
|1,078.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-493.00
|-194.00
|200.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|52.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-493.00
|-194.00
|252.00
|Tax
|-243.00
|-233.00
|122.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-250.00
|39.00
|130.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-250.00
|39.00
|130.00
|Equity Share Capital
|372.00
|372.00
|372.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|0.10
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|0.10
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|0.10
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|0.10
|0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
