Vedanta Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8,617.00 crore, down 11.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,617.00 crore in June 2019 down 11.07% from Rs. 9,690.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 250.00 crore in June 2019 down 292.31% from Rs. 130.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,182.00 crore in June 2019 down 42.68% from Rs. 2,062.00 crore in June 2018.

Vedanta shares closed at 194.10 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.31% returns over the last 6 months and -11.35% over the last 12 months.