Vedanta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,832.00 crore, down 2.19% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 11:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vedanta are:

Net Sales at Rs 15,832.00 crore in December 2022 down 2.19% from Rs. 16,187.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,684.00 crore in December 2022 down 27.64% from Rs. 6,473.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,337.00 crore in December 2022 down 28.17% from Rs. 8,822.00 crore in December 2021.

Vedanta
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15,592.00 16,878.00 16,187.00
Other Operating Income 240.00 120.00 --
Total Income From Operations 15,832.00 16,998.00 16,187.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6,923.00 6,478.00 6,195.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 27.00 8.00 9.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -93.00 712.00 -223.00
Power & Fuel 3,712.00 4,794.00 --
Employees Cost 233.00 220.00 222.00
Depreciation 1,040.00 950.00 772.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,086.00 2,921.00 6,202.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 904.00 915.00 3,010.00
Other Income 4,393.00 5,889.00 5,040.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,297.00 6,804.00 8,050.00
Interest 1,197.00 1,057.00 840.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4,100.00 5,747.00 7,210.00
Exceptional Items 487.00 502.00 -24.00
P/L Before Tax 4,587.00 6,249.00 7,186.00
Tax -97.00 123.00 713.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4,684.00 6,126.00 6,473.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4,684.00 6,126.00 6,473.00
Equity Share Capital 372.00 372.00 372.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.59 16.47 17.40
Diluted EPS 12.59 16.47 17.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.59 16.47 17.40
Diluted EPS 12.59 16.47 17.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited