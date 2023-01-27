Vedanta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,832.00 crore, down 2.19% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15,592.00
|16,878.00
|16,187.00
|Other Operating Income
|240.00
|120.00
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15,832.00
|16,998.00
|16,187.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6,923.00
|6,478.00
|6,195.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|27.00
|8.00
|9.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-93.00
|712.00
|-223.00
|Power & Fuel
|3,712.00
|4,794.00
|--
|Employees Cost
|233.00
|220.00
|222.00
|Depreciation
|1,040.00
|950.00
|772.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,086.00
|2,921.00
|6,202.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|904.00
|915.00
|3,010.00
|Other Income
|4,393.00
|5,889.00
|5,040.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,297.00
|6,804.00
|8,050.00
|Interest
|1,197.00
|1,057.00
|840.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,100.00
|5,747.00
|7,210.00
|Exceptional Items
|487.00
|502.00
|-24.00
|P/L Before Tax
|4,587.00
|6,249.00
|7,186.00
|Tax
|-97.00
|123.00
|713.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,684.00
|6,126.00
|6,473.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,684.00
|6,126.00
|6,473.00
|Equity Share Capital
|372.00
|372.00
|372.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.59
|16.47
|17.40
|Diluted EPS
|12.59
|16.47
|17.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.59
|16.47
|17.40
|Diluted EPS
|12.59
|16.47
|17.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited