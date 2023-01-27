English
    Vedanta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,832.00 crore, down 2.19% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 11:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vedanta are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15,832.00 crore in December 2022 down 2.19% from Rs. 16,187.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,684.00 crore in December 2022 down 27.64% from Rs. 6,473.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,337.00 crore in December 2022 down 28.17% from Rs. 8,822.00 crore in December 2021.

    Vedanta
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15,592.0016,878.0016,187.00
    Other Operating Income240.00120.00--
    Total Income From Operations15,832.0016,998.0016,187.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6,923.006,478.006,195.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.008.009.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-93.00712.00-223.00
    Power & Fuel3,712.004,794.00--
    Employees Cost233.00220.00222.00
    Depreciation1,040.00950.00772.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,086.002,921.006,202.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax904.00915.003,010.00
    Other Income4,393.005,889.005,040.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,297.006,804.008,050.00
    Interest1,197.001,057.00840.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,100.005,747.007,210.00
    Exceptional Items487.00502.00-24.00
    P/L Before Tax4,587.006,249.007,186.00
    Tax-97.00123.00713.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,684.006,126.006,473.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,684.006,126.006,473.00
    Equity Share Capital372.00372.00372.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.5916.4717.40
    Diluted EPS12.5916.4717.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.5916.4717.40
    Diluted EPS12.5916.4717.40
