Vedanta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15,832.00 crore, down 2.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,832.00 crore in December 2022 down 2.19% from Rs. 16,187.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,684.00 crore in December 2022 down 27.64% from Rs. 6,473.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,337.00 crore in December 2022 down 28.17% from Rs. 8,822.00 crore in December 2021.

Vedanta EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.40 in December 2021.

