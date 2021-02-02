Vedanta Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,661.00 crore, up 6.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,661.00 crore in December 2020 up 6.34% from Rs. 9,085.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,720.00 crore in December 2020 up 541.98% from Rs. 891.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,492.00 crore in December 2020 up 241.59% from Rs. 2,486.00 crore in December 2019.

Vedanta EPS has increased to Rs. 15.38 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.40 in December 2019.

Vedanta shares closed at 171.35 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.61% returns over the last 6 months and 27.02% over the last 12 months.