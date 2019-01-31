Vedanta Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10,007.00 crore, down 17.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,007.00 crore in December 2018 down 17.87% from Rs. 12,185.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,878.00 crore in December 2018 up 618.41% from Rs. 679.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,638.00 crore in December 2018 up 172.16% from Rs. 2,439.00 crore in December 2017.

Vedanta EPS has increased to Rs. 13.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.82 in December 2017.

Vedanta shares closed at 194.10 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.69% returns over the last 6 months and -43.13% over the last 12 months.