Vedanta Q4 profit tanks 43% to Rs 3,218 cr, revenue down 15%

Metals & mining firm Vedanta's March quarter consolidated profit fell a sharp 43.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,218 crore. Profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 5,675 crore.

Profit attributable to owners declined 45.5 percent to Rs 2,615 crore compared to the same period last year, the company said in its filing.

Revenue from operations fell 15.1 percent YoY to Rs 23,468 crore in the quarter ended March 2019.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 20.3 percent to Rs 6,135 crore and margin fell 170 bps to 26.1 percent in Q4 YoY.

"Revenue was lower by 1 percent sequentially, primarily due to lower commodity prices, rupee appreciation and lower volume at Aluminium and Zinc India business, partially offset by higher sales volume at ESL, Zinc International and Iron ore Karnataka," Vedanta said.

"We look forward to FY20 as a year of accelerated execution on our growth plans resulting in enhanced shareholder value," Navin Agarwal, Chairman Vedanta said.