Vedanta Q3 profit falls 21% on lower commodity prices, Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan to be new CEO

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, has reported a 21 percent on year decline in third quarter consolidated profit to Rs 1,574 crore due to lower commodity prices and shutdown of copper smelter at Tuticorin.

Revenue from operations during the quarter dropped 2.8 percent to Rs 23,669 crore compared to year-ago. The sequential profit was up 17 percent and revenue up 4 percent.

"Revenue was lower mainly on account of shutdown of copper smelter at Tuticorin and lower commodity prices, partially offset by currency depreciation and higher volumes at Electrosteel and aluminium business," Vedanta said.

At operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) declined 11 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,953 crore, but sequentially EBITDA increased 13 percent and margin expanded 300 bps QoQ to 29 percent.

"On a sequential basis, EBITDA was 13 percent higher mainly on account of higher volume at Zinc India and Electrosteel, supported by currency depreciation and write back of liability pursuant to settlement agreement with a contractor at Balco. This was partially offset by lower commodity prices," the company said.

Numbers were ahead of CNBC-TV18 poll estimates. Profit was expected at Rs 1,243 crore on revenue of Rs 21,662 crore for the quarter while EBITDA was estimated at Rs 5,609 and margin at 25.9 percent in Q3.

Vedanta appointed Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan as Whole-Time Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company effective March 1, 2019.