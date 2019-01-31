App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vedanta Q3 profit falls 21% on lower commodity prices, Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan to be new CEO

Revenue from operations during the quarter dropped 2.8 percent to Rs 23,669 crore compared to year-ago. The sequential profit was up 17 percent and revenue up 4 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, has reported a 21 percent on year decline in third quarter consolidated profit to Rs 1,574 crore due to lower commodity prices and shutdown of copper smelter at Tuticorin.

Revenue from operations during the quarter dropped 2.8 percent to Rs 23,669 crore compared to year-ago. The sequential profit was up 17 percent and revenue up 4 percent.

"Revenue was lower mainly on account of shutdown of copper smelter at Tuticorin and lower commodity prices, partially offset by currency depreciation and higher volumes at Electrosteel and aluminium business," Vedanta said.

At operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) declined 11 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,953 crore, but sequentially EBITDA increased 13 percent and margin expanded 300 bps QoQ to 29 percent.

related news

"On a sequential basis, EBITDA was 13 percent higher mainly on account of higher volume at Zinc India and Electrosteel, supported by currency depreciation and write back of liability pursuant to settlement agreement with a contractor at Balco. This was partially offset by lower commodity prices," the company said.

Numbers were ahead of CNBC-TV18 poll estimates. Profit was expected at Rs 1,243 crore on revenue of Rs 21,662 crore for the quarter while EBITDA was estimated at Rs 5,609 and margin at 25.9 percent in Q3.

Vedanta appointed Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan as Whole-Time Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company effective March 1, 2019.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 05:31 pm

tags #Results #Vedanta

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.