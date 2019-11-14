Vedanta Q2 profit jumps 61% YoY; revenue sees slight dip

Metal and mining firm Vedanta on November 14 reported a nearly 61 percent year-on-year (YoY)jump in consolidated profit for the September quarter of FY20 at Rs 2,158 crore.

The company had reported net profit at Rs 1,343 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Consolidated revenue of the company, however, slipped 3.29 percent YoY, coming at Rs 21,958 crore in Q2FY20 against Rs 22,705 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The company attributed the fall in revenue to the headwinds in commodity prices.

The company saw a one-time deferred tax benefit of Rs 1,891 crore in the quarter.

Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 20.1 percent against 22.6 percent (YoY), while the company registered a one-time loss at Rs 422 crore against a one-time gain of Rs 320 crore (YoY).

EBITDA of Rs 4,497 crore, down 15 percent YoY, is primarily due to lower commodity prices, the company said.

The company claimed its balance sheet improved during the September quarter.

"Gross debt reduced by Rs 3,279 crore, in line of our continued focus on deleveraging and net debt reduced by Rs 8,322 crores in Q2FY2020. Net Debt/EBITDA at 0.9 times is lowest among Indian peers," Vedanta said.

In the Zinc India segment, ore production rose by 3 percent YoY at 3.6 million tons with strong growth at Rampura Agucha and Zawar Mines, the company said. In the Zinc international segment, Gamsberg production stood at 24kt in Q2 and the ramp-up is in progress.

Alumina production of 410kt is up 18 percent YoY and hot metal cost at $1,852/ton is lower by 10 percent YoY.

Vedanta emerged as the highest bidder for Jamkhani coal block in Odisha, the company said.