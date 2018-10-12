Vedanta Q2 PAT may dip 41.7% YoY to Rs. 1,219.3 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Vedanta to report net profit at Rs. 1,219.3 crore down 41.7% year-on-year (down 20.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 12.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 15.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 18,805.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 0.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,695.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.