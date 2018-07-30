Vedanta Q1 preview: Net profit may see a dip of 6%

Vedanta, the diversified resources major, may see its net profit for the first quarter go down by 6 percent to Rs 2,132 crore, according to a Reuters poll.

The poll of six analysts estimated revenue at Rs 20,318, up 11 percent from the first quarter a year ago.

The company had reported profits of Rs 2,270 crore, on a topline of Rs 18,285 crore in the first quarter of the 2018 financial year.

Vedanta will announce its first quarter results on Tuesday.

"Vedanta's Q1FY19 performance will be marked by a decline in the nonferrous prices on a QoQ basis (except aluminium) and shutdown of its copper operations at Tuticorin," said brokerage house ICICI Direct in a report.

The company was forced to close its facility in Tamil Nadu earlier this year after protests over alleged pollution resulted in the death of 13 protesters.

The company has said that it is working with the administration to reopen the facility.

Chairman Anil Agarwal had pointed out that the company will suffer a loss of $100 million if the copper facility remains close for a year.

"However, the increase in crude oil prices is likely to aid performance of the oil & gas segment. We expect the topline to increase 4.9 percent YoY and decline 30.6 percent QoQ. The EBITDA margin is likely to come in at 32.3 percent," added ICICI Direct.