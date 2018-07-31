Vedanta Q1 net profit up 2.1% to Rs 1,533 crore

Diversified resources major Vedanta reported a 2.13 percent rise in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 1,533 crore, as against Rs 1,501 crore in June FY18.

A poll of analysts by Reuters estimated the net profit at Rs 2,132 crore.

The net profit is after after taxes, non-controlling interests and share in profit of jointly controlled entities and associates but before exceptional items, it said.

The consolidated total income during the first quarter of the current fiscal increased to Rs 22,624 core, as against Rs 20,431 crore in the year-ago period.

The company was forced to close its facility in Tamil Nadu earlier this year after protests over alleged pollution resulted in the death of 13 protesters.

The company has said that it is working with the administration to reopen the facility.

Chairman Anil Agarwal had pointed out that the company will suffer a loss of $100 million if the copper facility remains close for a year.

Mr. Kuldip Kaura, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta Ltd, said: “We delivered strong EBITDA and steady margins this quarter driven by record volumes in aluminium, higher production in Oil & Gas, as well as, supportive commodity prices. We are excited about the growth across our portfolio of Zinc, Aluminium and Oil & Gas. The projects are advancing well to meet key milestones and we are confident of the progressive volume uplift in the coming quarters."