Vedanta Q1 net profit up 0.7% to Rs 2,248 crore

Diversified resources major Vedanta reported a 0.7 percent rise in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 2,248 crore, as against Rs 2,233 crore in June FY18.

A poll of analysts by Reuters estimated the net profit at Rs 2,132 crore.

The consolidated revenue was reported at Rs 22,206 crore, up 21.4 percent YoY in the June quarter FY19, from Rs 18,285 crore a year earlier.

The poll of six analysts had estimated revenue at Rs 20,318 crore.

The company was forced to close its facility in Tamil Nadu earlier this year after protests over alleged pollution resulted in the death of 13 protesters.

The company has said that it is working with the administration to reopen the facility.

Chairman Anil Agarwal had pointed out that the company will suffer a loss of $100 million if the copper facility remains close for a year.

Mr. Kuldip Kaura, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta Ltd, said: “We delivered strong EBITDA and steady margins this quarter driven by record volumes in aluminium, higher production in Oil & Gas, as well as, supportive commodity prices. We are excited about the growth across our portfolio of Zinc, Aluminium and Oil & Gas. The projects are advancing well to meet key milestones and we are confident of the progressive volume uplift in the coming quarters."