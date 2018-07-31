App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 05:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vedanta Q1 net profit up 0.7% to Rs 2,248 crore

Consolidated revenue was reported at Rs 22,206 crore, up 21.4 percent on year in the June quarter FY19, from Rs 18,285 crore a year earlier

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Diversified resources major Vedanta reported a 0.7 percent rise in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 2,248 crore, as against Rs 2,233 crore in June FY18.

A poll of analysts by Reuters estimated the net profit at Rs 2,132 crore.

The consolidated revenue was reported at Rs 22,206 crore, up 21.4 percent YoY in the June quarter FY19, from Rs 18,285 crore a year earlier.

The poll of six analysts had estimated revenue at Rs 20,318 crore.

The company was forced to close its facility in Tamil Nadu earlier this year after protests over alleged pollution resulted in the death of 13 protesters.

The company has said that it is working with the administration to reopen the facility.

Chairman Anil Agarwal had pointed out that the company will suffer a loss of $100 million if the copper facility remains close for a year.

Mr. Kuldip Kaura, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta Ltd, said: “We delivered strong EBITDA and steady margins this quarter driven by record volumes in aluminium, higher production in Oil & Gas, as well as, supportive commodity prices. We are excited about the growth across our portfolio of Zinc, Aluminium and Oil & Gas. The projects are advancing well to meet key milestones and we are confident of the progressive volume uplift in the coming quarters."
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 05:23 pm

tags #Anil Agarwal #Results #Vedanta

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.