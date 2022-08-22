HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vedanta: Is higher dividend yield the only draw?

Nandish Shah

Vedanta is present in both ferrous and non-ferrous businesses, including oil and gas, making it highly vulnerable to commodity prices and economic cycles

Vedanta: Vedanta Q1 profit rises 6% to Rs 5,593 crore impacted by higher input cost, power & fuel cost. Revenue grows 35% YoY. The company recorded 6% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 5,593 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, impacted by higher input cost and power & fuel cost. Revenue grew by 35% YoY to Rs 39,355 crore during the same period.
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
The Q1FY23 results of Vedanta (CMP: Rs 262; Market capitalisation: Rs 97,372 crore) were in line with Street expectations. Except for Zinc India (Hindustan Zinc) and Zinc international, other divisions reported a decline in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) quarter on quarter (QoQ). June 2022 quarter performance Aluminium division (39 percent of consolidated revenues): The EBITDA decline of 58 percent QoQ was on account of higher power cost and lower aluminium prices. The contribution of the aluminium division...

