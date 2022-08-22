Vedanta: Is higher dividend yield the only draw?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Q1FY23 results of Vedanta (CMP: Rs 262; Market capitalisation: Rs 97,372 crore) were in line with Street expectations. Except for Zinc India (Hindustan Zinc) and Zinc international, other divisions reported a decline in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) quarter on quarter (QoQ). June 2022 quarter performance Aluminium division (39 percent of consolidated revenues): The EBITDA decline of 58 percent QoQ was on account of higher power cost and lower aluminium prices. The contribution of the aluminium division...