Vedanta Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36,654.00 crore, up 20.57% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36,237.00
|38,251.00
|30,048.00
|Other Operating Income
|417.00
|371.00
|353.00
|Total Income From Operations
|36,654.00
|38,622.00
|30,401.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10,666.00
|10,774.00
|8,167.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.00
|12.00
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|769.00
|-813.00
|-200.00
|Power & Fuel
|8,553.00
|8,953.00
|4,412.00
|Employees Cost
|783.00
|780.00
|694.00
|Depreciation
|2,624.00
|2,464.00
|2,118.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,183.00
|8,719.00
|6,965.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,075.00
|7,733.00
|8,245.00
|Other Income
|697.00
|733.00
|673.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,772.00
|8,466.00
|8,918.00
|Interest
|1,642.00
|1,206.00
|1,066.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,130.00
|7,260.00
|7,852.00
|Exceptional Items
|234.00
|--
|-46.00
|P/L Before Tax
|4,364.00
|7,260.00
|7,806.00
|Tax
|1,674.00
|1,668.00
|1,994.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,690.00
|5,592.00
|5,812.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,690.00
|5,592.00
|5,812.00
|Minority Interest
|-879.00
|-1,172.00
|-1,197.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-3.00
|1.00
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,808.00
|4,421.00
|4,615.00
|Equity Share Capital
|372.00
|372.00
|372.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.88
|11.92
|12.46
|Diluted EPS
|4.85
|11.84
|12.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.23
|11.92
|12.46
|Diluted EPS
|4.85
|11.84
|12.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited