 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vedanta Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36,654.00 crore, up 20.57% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vedanta are:

Net Sales at Rs 36,654.00 crore in September 2022 up 20.57% from Rs. 30,401.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,808.00 crore in September 2022 down 60.82% from Rs. 4,615.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,396.00 crore in September 2022 down 23.92% from Rs. 11,036.00 crore in September 2021.

Vedanta EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.46 in September 2021.

Vedanta shares closed at 288.35 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.95% returns over the last 6 months and -4.15% over the last 12 months.

Vedanta
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 36,237.00 38,251.00 30,048.00
Other Operating Income 417.00 371.00 353.00
Total Income From Operations 36,654.00 38,622.00 30,401.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10,666.00 10,774.00 8,167.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.00 12.00 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 769.00 -813.00 -200.00
Power & Fuel 8,553.00 8,953.00 4,412.00
Employees Cost 783.00 780.00 694.00
Depreciation 2,624.00 2,464.00 2,118.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8,183.00 8,719.00 6,965.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,075.00 7,733.00 8,245.00
Other Income 697.00 733.00 673.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,772.00 8,466.00 8,918.00
Interest 1,642.00 1,206.00 1,066.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4,130.00 7,260.00 7,852.00
Exceptional Items 234.00 -- -46.00
P/L Before Tax 4,364.00 7,260.00 7,806.00
Tax 1,674.00 1,668.00 1,994.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,690.00 5,592.00 5,812.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,690.00 5,592.00 5,812.00
Minority Interest -879.00 -1,172.00 -1,197.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -3.00 1.00 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,808.00 4,421.00 4,615.00
Equity Share Capital 372.00 372.00 372.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.88 11.92 12.46
Diluted EPS 4.85 11.84 12.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.23 11.92 12.46
Diluted EPS 4.85 11.84 12.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Results #Vedanta
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.