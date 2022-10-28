Vedanta Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36,654.00 crore, up 20.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36,654.00 crore in September 2022 up 20.57% from Rs. 30,401.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,808.00 crore in September 2022 down 60.82% from Rs. 4,615.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,396.00 crore in September 2022 down 23.92% from Rs. 11,036.00 crore in September 2021.

Vedanta EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.46 in September 2021.

Vedanta shares closed at 288.35 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.95% returns over the last 6 months and -4.15% over the last 12 months.