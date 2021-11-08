Vedanta Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30,401.00 crore, up 44.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30,401.00 crore in September 2021 up 44.03% from Rs. 21,107.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,615.00 crore in September 2021 up 460.07% from Rs. 824.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,036.00 crore in September 2021 up 53.96% from Rs. 7,168.00 crore in September 2020.

Vedanta EPS has increased to Rs. 12.46 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.22 in September 2020.

Vedanta shares closed at 312.20 on November 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.75% returns over the last 6 months and 239.35% over the last 12 months.