Vedanta Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37,930.00 crore, down 4.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37,930.00 crore in March 2023 down 4.75% from Rs. 39,822.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,881.00 crore in March 2023 down 67.56% from Rs. 5,799.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,164.00 crore in March 2023 down 28.64% from Rs. 14,244.00 crore in March 2022.

Vedanta EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.66 in March 2022.

Vedanta shares closed at 275.10 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.60% returns over the last 6 months and -12.46% over the last 12 months.