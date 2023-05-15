English
    Vedanta Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37,930.00 crore, down 4.75% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vedanta are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37,930.00 crore in March 2023 down 4.75% from Rs. 39,822.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,881.00 crore in March 2023 down 67.56% from Rs. 5,799.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,164.00 crore in March 2023 down 28.64% from Rs. 14,244.00 crore in March 2022.

    Vedanta EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.66 in March 2022.

    Vedanta shares closed at 275.10 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.60% returns over the last 6 months and -12.46% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37,225.0033,691.0039,342.00
    Other Operating Income705.00411.00480.00
    Total Income From Operations37,930.0034,102.0039,822.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11,491.0011,113.0011,235.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods44.00--35.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks81.00-414.00-643.00
    Power & Fuel6,710.007,160.006,333.00
    Employees Cost808.00727.00720.00
    Depreciation2,765.002,720.002,379.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9,337.008,449.008,509.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,694.004,347.0011,254.00
    Other Income705.00716.00611.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,399.005,063.0011,865.00
    Interest1,805.001,572.001,333.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5,594.003,491.0010,532.00
    Exceptional Items-1,336.00903.00-336.00
    P/L Before Tax4,258.004,394.0010,196.00
    Tax1,126.001,302.002,935.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,132.003,092.007,261.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,132.003,092.007,261.00
    Minority Interest-1,251.00-627.00-1,462.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---1.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,881.002,464.005,799.00
    Equity Share Capital372.00372.00372.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.076.6415.66
    Diluted EPS5.046.6015.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.076.6415.66
    Diluted EPS5.046.6015.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 09:10 am