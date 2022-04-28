 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vedanta Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39,822.00 crore, up 42.86% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vedanta are:

Net Sales at Rs 39,822.00 crore in March 2022 up 42.86% from Rs. 27,874.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,799.00 crore in March 2022 down 9.84% from Rs. 6,432.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,244.00 crore in March 2022 up 43.94% from Rs. 9,896.00 crore in March 2021.

Vedanta EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.37 in March 2021.

Vedanta shares closed at 412.65 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.85% returns over the last 6 months and 69.57% over the last 12 months.

Vedanta
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 39,342.00 33,697.00 27,874.00
Other Operating Income 480.00 400.00 --
Total Income From Operations 39,822.00 34,097.00 27,874.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11,235.00 9,563.00 7,331.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 35.00 10.00 18.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -643.00 -440.00 143.00
Power & Fuel 6,333.00 6,501.00 --
Employees Cost 720.00 714.00 709.00
Depreciation 2,379.00 2,274.00 2,055.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8,509.00 7,007.00 10,968.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11,254.00 8,468.00 6,650.00
Other Income 611.00 577.00 1,191.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11,865.00 9,045.00 7,841.00
Interest 1,333.00 1,216.00 1,325.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10,532.00 7,829.00 6,516.00
Exceptional Items -336.00 -37.00 -773.00
P/L Before Tax 10,196.00 7,792.00 5,743.00
Tax 2,935.00 2,438.00 -1,886.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7,261.00 5,354.00 7,629.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7,261.00 5,354.00 7,629.00
Minority Interest -1,462.00 -1,190.00 -1,196.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -1.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5,799.00 4,164.00 6,432.00
Equity Share Capital 372.00 372.00 372.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.66 11.24 17.37
Diluted EPS 15.56 11.17 17.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.66 11.24 17.37
Diluted EPS 15.56 11.17 17.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:44 pm
