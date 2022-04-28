Vedanta Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39,822.00 crore, up 42.86% Y-o-Y

|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39,342.00
|33,697.00
|27,874.00
|Other Operating Income
|480.00
|400.00
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39,822.00
|34,097.00
|27,874.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11,235.00
|9,563.00
|7,331.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|35.00
|10.00
|18.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-643.00
|-440.00
|143.00
|Power & Fuel
|6,333.00
|6,501.00
|--
|Employees Cost
|720.00
|714.00
|709.00
|Depreciation
|2,379.00
|2,274.00
|2,055.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,509.00
|7,007.00
|10,968.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11,254.00
|8,468.00
|6,650.00
|Other Income
|611.00
|577.00
|1,191.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11,865.00
|9,045.00
|7,841.00
|Interest
|1,333.00
|1,216.00
|1,325.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10,532.00
|7,829.00
|6,516.00
|Exceptional Items
|-336.00
|-37.00
|-773.00
|P/L Before Tax
|10,196.00
|7,792.00
|5,743.00
|Tax
|2,935.00
|2,438.00
|-1,886.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7,261.00
|5,354.00
|7,629.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7,261.00
|5,354.00
|7,629.00
|Minority Interest
|-1,462.00
|-1,190.00
|-1,196.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-1.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|5,799.00
|4,164.00
|6,432.00
|Equity Share Capital
|372.00
|372.00
|372.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.66
|11.24
|17.37
|Diluted EPS
|15.56
|11.17
|17.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.66
|11.24
|17.37
|Diluted EPS
|15.56
|11.17
|17.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
