    Vedanta Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39,822.00 crore, up 42.86% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vedanta are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39,822.00 crore in March 2022 up 42.86% from Rs. 27,874.00 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,799.00 crore in March 2022 down 9.84% from Rs. 6,432.00 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,244.00 crore in March 2022 up 43.94% from Rs. 9,896.00 crore in March 2021.

    Vedanta EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.37 in March 2021.

    Vedanta shares closed at 412.65 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.85% returns over the last 6 months and 69.57% over the last 12 months.

    Vedanta
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations39,342.0033,697.0027,874.00
    Other Operating Income480.00400.00--
    Total Income From Operations39,822.0034,097.0027,874.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11,235.009,563.007,331.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.0010.0018.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-643.00-440.00143.00
    Power & Fuel6,333.006,501.00--
    Employees Cost720.00714.00709.00
    Depreciation2,379.002,274.002,055.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8,509.007,007.0010,968.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11,254.008,468.006,650.00
    Other Income611.00577.001,191.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11,865.009,045.007,841.00
    Interest1,333.001,216.001,325.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10,532.007,829.006,516.00
    Exceptional Items-336.00-37.00-773.00
    P/L Before Tax10,196.007,792.005,743.00
    Tax2,935.002,438.00-1,886.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7,261.005,354.007,629.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7,261.005,354.007,629.00
    Minority Interest-1,462.00-1,190.00-1,196.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----1.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5,799.004,164.006,432.00
    Equity Share Capital372.00372.00372.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.6611.2417.37
    Diluted EPS15.5611.1717.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.6611.2417.37
    Diluted EPS15.5611.1717.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:44 pm
