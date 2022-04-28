Vedanta Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39,822.00 crore, up 42.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39,822.00 crore in March 2022 up 42.86% from Rs. 27,874.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,799.00 crore in March 2022 down 9.84% from Rs. 6,432.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14,244.00 crore in March 2022 up 43.94% from Rs. 9,896.00 crore in March 2021.

Vedanta EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.37 in March 2021.

Vedanta shares closed at 412.65 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.85% returns over the last 6 months and 69.57% over the last 12 months.