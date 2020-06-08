Vedanta Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19,755.00 crore, down 15.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vedanta are:
Net Sales at Rs 19,755.00 crore in March 2020 down 15.82% from Rs. 23,468.00 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12,521.00 crore in March 2020 down 578.81% from Rs. 2,615.00 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,179.00 crore in March 2020 down 33.29% from Rs. 7,763.00 crore in March 2019.
Vedanta shares closed at 105.30 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.11% returns over the last 6 months and -35.44% over the last 12 months.
|Vedanta
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19,513.00
|21,126.00
|23,092.00
|Other Operating Income
|242.00
|234.00
|376.00
|Total Income From Operations
|19,755.00
|21,360.00
|23,468.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5,419.00
|5,244.00
|6,538.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.00
|205.00
|6.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|199.00
|-469.00
|222.00
|Power & Fuel
|3,313.00
|3,690.00
|4,334.00
|Employees Cost
|487.00
|728.00
|768.00
|Depreciation
|2,252.00
|2,291.00
|2,258.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,765.00
|5,448.00
|5,465.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,300.00
|4,223.00
|3,877.00
|Other Income
|627.00
|647.00
|1,628.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,927.00
|4,870.00
|5,505.00
|Interest
|1,064.00
|1,232.00
|1,401.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,863.00
|3,638.00
|4,104.00
|Exceptional Items
|-17,132.00
|168.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15,269.00
|3,806.00
|4,104.00
|Tax
|-3,186.00
|1,141.00
|886.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12,083.00
|2,665.00
|3,218.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12,083.00
|2,665.00
|3,218.00
|Minority Interest
|-438.00
|-317.00
|-603.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-12,521.00
|2,348.00
|2,615.00
|Equity Share Capital
|372.00
|372.00
|372.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-33.82
|6.34
|7.06
|Diluted EPS
|-33.82
|6.31
|7.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-33.82
|6.34
|7.06
|Diluted EPS
|-33.82
|6.31
|7.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 8, 2020 10:34 am