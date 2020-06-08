Vedanta Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19,755.00 crore, down 15.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19,755.00 crore in March 2020 down 15.82% from Rs. 23,468.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12,521.00 crore in March 2020 down 578.81% from Rs. 2,615.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,179.00 crore in March 2020 down 33.29% from Rs. 7,763.00 crore in March 2019.

Vedanta shares closed at 105.30 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.11% returns over the last 6 months and -35.44% over the last 12 months.