    Vedanta Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33,733.00 crore, down 12.66% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vedanta are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33,733.00 crore in June 2023 down 12.66% from Rs. 38,622.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,640.00 crore in June 2023 down 40.29% from Rs. 4,421.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,966.00 crore in June 2023 down 36.27% from Rs. 10,930.00 crore in June 2022.

    Vedanta EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.92 in June 2022.

    Vedanta shares closed at 282.20 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.72% returns over the last 6 months and 11.45% over the last 12 months.

    Vedanta
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations33,733.0037,225.0038,251.00
    Other Operating Income--705.00371.00
    Total Income From Operations33,733.0037,930.0038,622.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11,090.0011,491.0010,774.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.0044.0012.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-86.0081.00-813.00
    Power & Fuel--6,710.008,953.00
    Employees Cost853.00808.00780.00
    Depreciation2,550.002,765.002,464.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15,443.009,337.008,719.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,870.006,694.007,733.00
    Other Income546.00705.00733.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,416.007,399.008,466.00
    Interest2,110.001,805.001,206.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,306.005,594.007,260.00
    Exceptional Items1,780.00-1,336.00--
    P/L Before Tax4,086.004,258.007,260.00
    Tax778.001,126.001,668.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,308.003,132.005,592.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,308.003,132.005,592.00
    Minority Interest-668.00-1,251.00-1,172.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----1.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,640.001,881.004,421.00
    Equity Share Capital372.00372.00372.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.115.0711.92
    Diluted EPS7.075.0411.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.115.0711.92
    Diluted EPS7.075.0411.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:11 pm

