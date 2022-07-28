Vedanta Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38,622.00 crore, up 35.94% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38,251.00
|39,342.00
|28,105.00
|Other Operating Income
|371.00
|480.00
|307.00
|Total Income From Operations
|38,622.00
|39,822.00
|28,412.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10,774.00
|11,235.00
|8,207.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.00
|35.00
|88.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-813.00
|-643.00
|-766.00
|Power & Fuel
|8,953.00
|6,333.00
|3,918.00
|Employees Cost
|780.00
|720.00
|683.00
|Depreciation
|2,464.00
|2,379.00
|2,124.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,719.00
|8,509.00
|6,411.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,733.00
|11,254.00
|7,747.00
|Other Income
|733.00
|611.00
|739.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8,466.00
|11,865.00
|8,486.00
|Interest
|1,206.00
|1,333.00
|1,182.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7,260.00
|10,532.00
|7,304.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-336.00
|-134.00
|P/L Before Tax
|7,260.00
|10,196.00
|7,170.00
|Tax
|1,668.00
|2,935.00
|1,888.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5,592.00
|7,261.00
|5,282.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5,592.00
|7,261.00
|5,282.00
|Minority Interest
|-1,172.00
|-1,462.00
|-1,059.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.00
|--
|1.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4,421.00
|5,799.00
|4,224.00
|Equity Share Capital
|372.00
|372.00
|372.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.92
|15.66
|11.40
|Diluted EPS
|11.84
|15.56
|11.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.92
|15.66
|11.40
|Diluted EPS
|11.84
|15.56
|11.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited