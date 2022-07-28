 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vedanta Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38,622.00 crore, up 35.94% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vedanta are:

Net Sales at Rs 38,622.00 crore in June 2022 up 35.94% from Rs. 28,412.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,421.00 crore in June 2022 up 4.66% from Rs. 4,224.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,930.00 crore in June 2022 up 3.02% from Rs. 10,610.00 crore in June 2021.

Vedanta EPS has increased to Rs. 11.92 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.40 in June 2021.

Vedanta shares closed at 243.40 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.71% returns over the last 6 months and -9.89% over the last 12 months.

Vedanta
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38,251.00 39,342.00 28,105.00
Other Operating Income 371.00 480.00 307.00
Total Income From Operations 38,622.00 39,822.00 28,412.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10,774.00 11,235.00 8,207.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.00 35.00 88.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -813.00 -643.00 -766.00
Power & Fuel 8,953.00 6,333.00 3,918.00
Employees Cost 780.00 720.00 683.00
Depreciation 2,464.00 2,379.00 2,124.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8,719.00 8,509.00 6,411.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7,733.00 11,254.00 7,747.00
Other Income 733.00 611.00 739.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8,466.00 11,865.00 8,486.00
Interest 1,206.00 1,333.00 1,182.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7,260.00 10,532.00 7,304.00
Exceptional Items -- -336.00 -134.00
P/L Before Tax 7,260.00 10,196.00 7,170.00
Tax 1,668.00 2,935.00 1,888.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5,592.00 7,261.00 5,282.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5,592.00 7,261.00 5,282.00
Minority Interest -1,172.00 -1,462.00 -1,059.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.00 -- 1.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4,421.00 5,799.00 4,224.00
Equity Share Capital 372.00 372.00 372.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.92 15.66 11.40
Diluted EPS 11.84 15.56 11.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.92 15.66 11.40
Diluted EPS 11.84 15.56 11.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
