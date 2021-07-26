MARKET NEWS

Vedanta Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28,412.00 crore, up 81.12% Y-o-Y

July 26, 2021 / 11:09 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vedanta are:

Net Sales at Rs 28,412.00 crore in June 2021 up 81.12% from Rs. 15,687.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,224.00 crore in June 2021 up 308.91% from Rs. 1,033.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,610.00 crore in June 2021 up 111.44% from Rs. 5,018.00 crore in June 2020.

Vedanta EPS has increased to Rs. 11.40 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.79 in June 2020.

Vedanta shares closed at 267.80 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.34% returns over the last 6 months and 143.79% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations28,105.0027,874.0015,687.00
Other Operating Income307.00----
Total Income From Operations28,412.0027,874.0015,687.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8,207.007,331.004,471.00
Purchase of Traded Goods88.0018.0013.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-766.00143.00264.00
Power & Fuel3,918.00----
Employees Cost683.00709.00659.00
Depreciation2,124.002,055.001,733.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6,411.0010,968.006,573.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,747.006,650.001,974.00
Other Income739.001,191.001,311.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8,486.007,841.003,285.00
Interest1,182.001,325.001,252.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7,304.006,516.002,033.00
Exceptional Items-134.00-773.00--
P/L Before Tax7,170.005,743.002,033.00
Tax1,888.00-1,886.00511.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5,282.007,629.001,522.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5,282.007,629.001,522.00
Minority Interest-1,059.00-1,196.00-489.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.00-1.00--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4,224.006,432.001,033.00
Equity Share Capital372.00372.00372.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.4017.372.79
Diluted EPS11.3117.262.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.4017.372.79
Diluted EPS11.3117.262.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2021 11:00 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.