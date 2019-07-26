Vedanta Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21,374.00 crore, down 3.75% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21,167.00
|23,092.00
|22,206.00
|Other Operating Income
|207.00
|376.00
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21,374.00
|23,468.00
|22,206.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5,548.00
|6,538.00
|5,124.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|6.00
|308.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-214.00
|222.00
|398.00
|Power & Fuel
|4,584.00
|4,334.00
|4,098.00
|Employees Cost
|744.00
|768.00
|725.00
|Depreciation
|2,155.00
|2,258.00
|1,796.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,514.00
|5,465.00
|5,269.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,043.00
|3,877.00
|4,488.00
|Other Income
|380.00
|1,628.00
|418.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,423.00
|5,505.00
|4,906.00
|Interest
|1,341.00
|1,401.00
|1,546.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,082.00
|4,104.00
|3,360.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,082.00
|4,104.00
|3,360.00
|Tax
|138.00
|886.00
|1,112.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,944.00
|3,218.00
|2,248.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,944.00
|3,218.00
|2,248.00
|Minority Interest
|-593.00
|-603.00
|-715.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,351.00
|2,615.00
|1,533.00
|Equity Share Capital
|372.00
|372.00
|372.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.65
|7.06
|4.13
|Diluted EPS
|3.63
|7.04
|4.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.65
|7.06
|4.13
|Diluted EPS
|3.63
|7.04
|4.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
