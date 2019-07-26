Vedanta Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21,374.00 crore, down 3.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21,374.00 crore in June 2019 down 3.75% from Rs. 22,206.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,351.00 crore in June 2019 down 11.87% from Rs. 1,533.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,578.00 crore in June 2019 down 16.77% from Rs. 6,702.00 crore in June 2018.

Vedanta EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.65 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.13 in June 2018.

Vedanta shares closed at 194.10 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.31% returns over the last 6 months and -11.35% over the last 12 months.