Vedanta consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 22,206.00 crore

|
|
|Jun'18
|Mar'18
|Jun'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22,206.00
|27,630.00
|18,285.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22,206.00
|27,630.00
|18,285.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5,124.00
|9,000.00
|6,385.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|308.00
|10.00
|68.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|398.00
|1,094.00
|-319.00
|Power & Fuel
|4,098.00
|4,080.00
|2,501.00
|Employees Cost
|725.00
|661.00
|581.00
|Depreciation
|1,796.00
|1,683.00
|1,386.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,269.00
|4,948.00
|4,195.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,488.00
|6,154.00
|3,488.00
|Other Income
|418.00
|993.00
|1,055.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,906.00
|7,147.00
|4,543.00
|Interest
|1,546.00
|1,424.00
|1,592.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,360.00
|5,723.00
|2,951.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|2,869.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,360.00
|8,592.00
|2,951.00
|Tax
|1,112.00
|2,917.00
|681.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,248.00
|5,675.00
|2,270.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,248.00
|5,675.00
|2,270.00
|Minority Interest
|-715.00
|--
|-745.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,533.00
|5,675.00
|1,525.00
|Equity Share Capital
|372.00
|372.00
|372.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.13
|10.67
|4.37
|Diluted EPS
|4.12
|10.64
|4.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.13
|12.95
|4.37
|Diluted EPS
|4.12
|12.92
|4.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
