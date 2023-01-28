 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vedanta Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34,102.00 crore, up 0.01% Y-o-Y

Jan 28, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vedanta are:

Net Sales at Rs 34,102.00 crore in December 2022 up 0.01% from Rs. 34,097.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,464.00 crore in December 2022 down 40.83% from Rs. 4,164.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,783.00 crore in December 2022 down 31.24% from Rs. 11,319.00 crore in December 2021.

Vedanta
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 33,691.00 36,237.00 33,697.00
Other Operating Income 411.00 417.00 400.00
Total Income From Operations 34,102.00 36,654.00 34,097.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11,113.00 10,666.00 9,563.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1.00 10.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -414.00 769.00 -440.00
Power & Fuel 7,160.00 8,553.00 6,501.00
Employees Cost 727.00 783.00 714.00
Depreciation 2,720.00 2,624.00 2,274.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8,449.00 8,183.00 7,007.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,347.00 5,075.00 8,468.00
Other Income 716.00 697.00 577.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,063.00 5,772.00 9,045.00
Interest 1,572.00 1,642.00 1,216.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,491.00 4,130.00 7,829.00
Exceptional Items 903.00 234.00 -37.00
P/L Before Tax 4,394.00 4,364.00 7,792.00
Tax 1,302.00 1,674.00 2,438.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3,092.00 2,690.00 5,354.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3,092.00 2,690.00 5,354.00
Minority Interest -627.00 -879.00 -1,190.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.00 -3.00 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,464.00 1,808.00 4,164.00
Equity Share Capital 372.00 372.00 372.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.64 4.88 11.24
Diluted EPS 6.60 4.85 11.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.64 7.23 11.24
Diluted EPS 6.60 4.85 11.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited