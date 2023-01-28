Vedanta Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34,102.00 crore, up 0.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34,102.00 crore in December 2022 up 0.01% from Rs. 34,097.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,464.00 crore in December 2022 down 40.83% from Rs. 4,164.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,783.00 crore in December 2022 down 31.24% from Rs. 11,319.00 crore in December 2021.