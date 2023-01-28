Vedanta Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34,102.00 crore, up 0.01% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33,691.00
|36,237.00
|33,697.00
|Other Operating Income
|411.00
|417.00
|400.00
|Total Income From Operations
|34,102.00
|36,654.00
|34,097.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11,113.00
|10,666.00
|9,563.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|1.00
|10.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-414.00
|769.00
|-440.00
|Power & Fuel
|7,160.00
|8,553.00
|6,501.00
|Employees Cost
|727.00
|783.00
|714.00
|Depreciation
|2,720.00
|2,624.00
|2,274.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,449.00
|8,183.00
|7,007.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,347.00
|5,075.00
|8,468.00
|Other Income
|716.00
|697.00
|577.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,063.00
|5,772.00
|9,045.00
|Interest
|1,572.00
|1,642.00
|1,216.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,491.00
|4,130.00
|7,829.00
|Exceptional Items
|903.00
|234.00
|-37.00
|P/L Before Tax
|4,394.00
|4,364.00
|7,792.00
|Tax
|1,302.00
|1,674.00
|2,438.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,092.00
|2,690.00
|5,354.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,092.00
|2,690.00
|5,354.00
|Minority Interest
|-627.00
|-879.00
|-1,190.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.00
|-3.00
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,464.00
|1,808.00
|4,164.00
|Equity Share Capital
|372.00
|372.00
|372.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.64
|4.88
|11.24
|Diluted EPS
|6.60
|4.85
|11.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.64
|7.23
|11.24
|Diluted EPS
|6.60
|4.85
|11.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited