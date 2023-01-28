English
    Vedanta Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34,102.00 crore, up 0.01% Y-o-Y

    January 28, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vedanta are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34,102.00 crore in December 2022 up 0.01% from Rs. 34,097.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,464.00 crore in December 2022 down 40.83% from Rs. 4,164.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,783.00 crore in December 2022 down 31.24% from Rs. 11,319.00 crore in December 2021.

    Vedanta
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations33,691.0036,237.0033,697.00
    Other Operating Income411.00417.00400.00
    Total Income From Operations34,102.0036,654.0034,097.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11,113.0010,666.009,563.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.0010.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-414.00769.00-440.00
    Power & Fuel7,160.008,553.006,501.00
    Employees Cost727.00783.00714.00
    Depreciation2,720.002,624.002,274.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8,449.008,183.007,007.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,347.005,075.008,468.00
    Other Income716.00697.00577.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,063.005,772.009,045.00
    Interest1,572.001,642.001,216.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,491.004,130.007,829.00
    Exceptional Items903.00234.00-37.00
    P/L Before Tax4,394.004,364.007,792.00
    Tax1,302.001,674.002,438.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,092.002,690.005,354.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,092.002,690.005,354.00
    Minority Interest-627.00-879.00-1,190.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.00-3.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,464.001,808.004,164.00
    Equity Share Capital372.00372.00372.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.644.8811.24
    Diluted EPS6.604.8511.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.647.2311.24
    Diluted EPS6.604.8511.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
