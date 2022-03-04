Vedanta Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34,097.00 crore, up 49.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34,097.00 crore in December 2021 up 49.98% from Rs. 22,735.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,164.00 crore in December 2021 up 26.22% from Rs. 3,299.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,319.00 crore in December 2021 up 30.96% from Rs. 8,643.00 crore in December 2020.

Vedanta EPS has increased to Rs. 11.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.91 in December 2020.

Vedanta shares closed at 395.95 on March 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.43% returns over the last 6 months and 80.55% over the last 12 months.