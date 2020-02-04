Vedanta Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21,360.00 crore, down 9.76% Y-o-Y

|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21,126.00
|21,739.00
|23,669.00
|Other Operating Income
|234.00
|219.00
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21,360.00
|21,958.00
|23,669.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5,244.00
|5,050.00
|7,148.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|205.00
|--
|107.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-469.00
|1,501.00
|-369.00
|Power & Fuel
|3,690.00
|4,805.00
|4,949.00
|Employees Cost
|728.00
|713.00
|744.00
|Depreciation
|2,291.00
|2,395.00
|2,207.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,448.00
|5,466.00
|5,445.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,223.00
|2,028.00
|3,438.00
|Other Income
|647.00
|856.00
|1,398.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,870.00
|2,884.00
|4,836.00
|Interest
|1,232.00
|1,340.00
|1,358.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,638.00
|1,544.00
|3,478.00
|Exceptional Items
|168.00
|-422.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,806.00
|1,122.00
|3,478.00
|Tax
|1,141.00
|-1,609.00
|1,146.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,665.00
|2,731.00
|2,332.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,665.00
|2,731.00
|2,332.00
|Minority Interest
|-317.00
|-572.00
|-758.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-1.00
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,348.00
|2,158.00
|1,574.00
|Equity Share Capital
|372.00
|372.00
|372.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.34
|5.83
|4.25
|Diluted EPS
|6.31
|5.80
|4.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.34
|5.83
|4.25
|Diluted EPS
|6.31
|5.80
|4.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited