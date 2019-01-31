Vedanta Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 23,669.00 crore, down 2.84% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23,669.00
|22,705.00
|24,361.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23,669.00
|22,705.00
|24,361.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7,148.00
|6,720.00
|8,205.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|107.00
|167.00
|134.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-369.00
|-179.00
|-11.00
|Power & Fuel
|4,949.00
|4,723.00
|3,992.00
|Employees Cost
|744.00
|786.00
|601.00
|Depreciation
|2,207.00
|1,931.00
|1,549.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,445.00
|5,280.00
|4,677.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,438.00
|3,277.00
|5,214.00
|Other Income
|1,398.00
|592.00
|573.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,836.00
|3,869.00
|5,787.00
|Interest
|1,358.00
|1,571.00
|1,306.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,478.00
|2,298.00
|4,481.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|320.00
|-158.00
|P/L Before Tax
|3,478.00
|2,618.00
|4,323.00
|Tax
|1,146.00
|718.00
|1,364.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,332.00
|1,900.00
|2,959.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,332.00
|1,900.00
|2,959.00
|Minority Interest
|-758.00
|-557.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,574.00
|1,343.00
|2,959.00
|Equity Share Capital
|372.00
|372.00
|372.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.25
|3.62
|5.86
|Diluted EPS
|4.23
|3.61
|5.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.25
|3.06
|5.54
|Diluted EPS
|4.23
|3.05
|5.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited