Vedanta announces third interim dividend for fiscal year 2022

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd has declared an interim dividend of Rs 13 per equity share, which will lead to an outgo of Rs 4,832 crore for the mining major. This was the third interim dividend for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The Board of the company, which met on March 2, approved the interim dividend, which translates to 1,300 percent on the face value of every equity share worth Rs 1, according to a stock exchange announcement.

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is March 10, it added.

In September 2021, Vedanta announced an interim dividend Rs 18.50 a share and in December 2021, it gave Rs 13.50 a share dividend. Clubbing all the three dividends, its dividend yield comes to around at 11.62 percent of its closing price as on March 2. The dividend outgo in September was Rs 6,876.82 crore while that in December was Rs 5,018.22 crore.

As of FY21, Vedanta has total consolidated debt of Rs 57,026 crore. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 387.35 on the BSE on March 2, up 1.81 percent from its previous close.

Analysts say Vedanta will benefit from sharp increase in base metal prices, aided by surge in energy prices due to increased tensions between Russia and Ukraine. They also expect operating performance to remain strong on improving volumes and higher longer metal prices, which would continue to drive good dividends as well since the parent has huge debt repayment obligation.

Last month, Vedanta ruled out the plans to restructure which was being evaluated earlier and spelled out a dividend policy that includes distributing a minimum of 30 percent of the attributable profit after tax (excluding profits of Hindustan Zinc) as dividends. The company also reiterated its interest in Bharat Petroleum Corp, which is at an expression of interest stage and also committed to achieve net zero debt by 2050 or earlier.

The company will maintain optimal leverage ratio (Net Debt/EBITDA) at consolidated level, it said.

"Vedanta Limited’s Dec’21 consolidated leverage ratio is 0.7x, which is amongst the best compared to its peer group. During normal business cycles, the company will maintain this ratio below 1.5x at consolidated level," the company noted.