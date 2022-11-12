 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vedant Fashions Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.96 crore, up 24.31% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vedant Fashions are:

Net Sales at Rs 241.96 crore in September 2022 up 24.31% from Rs. 194.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.96 crore in September 2022 up 32.05% from Rs. 52.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.77 crore in September 2022 up 26.79% from Rs. 96.83 crore in September 2021.

Vedant Fashions EPS has increased to Rs. 2.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.13 in September 2021.

Vedant Fashions shares closed at 1,372.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.49% returns over the last 6 months

Vedant Fashions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 241.96 317.17 194.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 241.96 317.17 194.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 40.78 33.71 26.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 56.49 42.89 32.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -44.20 -0.52 -12.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.12 12.58 12.07
Depreciation 23.07 24.59 20.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 62.47 68.81 47.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.23 135.10 67.82
Other Income 9.47 6.92 8.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.70 142.02 76.09
Interest 7.39 7.47 6.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.30 134.55 69.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 92.30 134.55 69.91
Tax 23.34 34.62 17.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 68.96 99.93 52.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 68.96 99.93 52.22
Equity Share Capital 24.27 24.27 24.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.84 4.12 2.13
Diluted EPS 2.84 4.12 2.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.84 4.12 2.15
Diluted EPS 2.84 4.12 2.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retailing #Vedant Fashions
first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.