    Vedant Fashions Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.96 crore, up 24.31% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vedant Fashions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 241.96 crore in September 2022 up 24.31% from Rs. 194.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.96 crore in September 2022 up 32.05% from Rs. 52.22 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.77 crore in September 2022 up 26.79% from Rs. 96.83 crore in September 2021.

    Vedant Fashions EPS has increased to Rs. 2.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.13 in September 2021.

    Vedant Fashions shares closed at 1,372.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.49% returns over the last 6 months

    Vedant Fashions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations241.96317.17194.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations241.96317.17194.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.7833.7126.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods56.4942.8932.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-44.20-0.52-12.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.1212.5812.07
    Depreciation23.0724.5920.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.4768.8147.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.23135.1067.82
    Other Income9.476.928.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.70142.0276.09
    Interest7.397.476.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax92.30134.5569.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax92.30134.5569.91
    Tax23.3434.6217.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities68.9699.9352.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period68.9699.9352.22
    Equity Share Capital24.2724.2724.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.844.122.13
    Diluted EPS2.844.122.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.844.122.15
    Diluted EPS2.844.122.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

