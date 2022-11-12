Vedant Fashions Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.96 crore, up 24.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 241.96 crore in September 2022 up 24.31% from Rs. 194.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.96 crore in September 2022 up 32.05% from Rs. 52.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.77 crore in September 2022 up 26.79% from Rs. 96.83 crore in September 2021.

Vedant Fashions EPS has increased to Rs. 2.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.13 in September 2021.

Vedant Fashions shares closed at 1,372.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.49% returns over the last 6 months