Vedant Fashions Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 336.18 crore, up 16.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 336.18 crore in March 2023 up 16.32% from Rs. 289.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.06 crore in March 2023 up 22.49% from Rs. 87.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.60 crore in March 2023 up 17.64% from Rs. 150.97 crore in March 2022.