 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vedant Fashions Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.01 crore, up 58.62% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vedant Fashions are:

Net Sales at Rs 289.01 crore in March 2022 up 58.62% from Rs. 182.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.40 crore in March 2022 up 97.99% from Rs. 44.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.97 crore in March 2022 up 70.45% from Rs. 88.57 crore in March 2021.

Vedant Fashions EPS has increased to Rs. 3.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in March 2021.

Vedant Fashions shares closed at 988.45 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)

Vedant Fashions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 289.01 372.86 182.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 289.01 372.86 182.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.02 35.21 27.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 53.22 59.21 33.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.42 1.48 -22.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.14 17.55 10.22
Depreciation 25.03 22.57 21.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.95 73.58 53.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.07 163.27 58.69
Other Income 10.87 11.10 8.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.94 174.37 66.95
Interest 8.24 7.16 6.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 117.70 167.21 60.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 117.70 167.21 60.88
Tax 30.30 42.13 16.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 87.40 125.08 44.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 87.40 125.08 44.15
Equity Share Capital 24.27 24.27 24.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.58 5.11 1.78
Diluted EPS 3.58 5.11 1.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.58 5.15 1.78
Diluted EPS 3.58 5.11 1.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retailing #Vedant Fashions
first published: May 10, 2022 11:21 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.