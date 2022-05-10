Vedant Fashions Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.01 crore, up 58.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 289.01 crore in March 2022 up 58.62% from Rs. 182.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.40 crore in March 2022 up 97.99% from Rs. 44.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.97 crore in March 2022 up 70.45% from Rs. 88.57 crore in March 2021.

Vedant Fashions EPS has increased to Rs. 3.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in March 2021.

Vedant Fashions shares closed at 988.45 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)