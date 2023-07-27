English
    Vedant Fashions Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 311.22 crore, down 1.88% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vedant Fashions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 311.22 crore in June 2023 down 1.88% from Rs. 317.17 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.33 crore in June 2023 down 7.61% from Rs. 99.93 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.84 crore in June 2023 down 2.26% from Rs. 166.61 crore in June 2022.

    Vedant Fashions EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.12 in June 2022.

    Vedant Fashions shares closed at 1,231.00 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.86% returns over the last 6 months and 12.66% over the last 12 months.

    Vedant Fashions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations311.22336.18317.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations311.22336.18317.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.2730.6433.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods33.8256.6142.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.083.18-0.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.9614.6212.58
    Depreciation29.2726.3824.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.9365.4468.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.90139.31135.10
    Other Income14.6811.916.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.57151.22142.02
    Interest9.408.317.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax124.17142.91134.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax124.17142.91134.55
    Tax31.8435.8534.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.33107.0699.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period92.33107.0699.93
    Equity Share Capital24.2824.2824.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.804.414.12
    Diluted EPS3.804.414.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.804.414.12
    Diluted EPS3.804.414.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:22 am

