 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vedant Fashions Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 317.17 crore, up 108.35% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vedant Fashions are:

Net Sales at Rs 317.17 crore in June 2022 up 108.35% from Rs. 152.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.93 crore in June 2022 up 128.92% from Rs. 43.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.61 crore in June 2022 up 98.02% from Rs. 84.14 crore in June 2021.

Vedant Fashions EPS has increased to Rs. 4.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in June 2021.

Vedant Fashions shares closed at 1,211.90 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)

Vedant Fashions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 317.17 289.01 152.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 317.17 289.01 152.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.71 38.02 15.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 42.89 53.22 25.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.52 -22.42 -3.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.58 16.14 10.37
Depreciation 24.59 25.03 19.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.81 63.95 38.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.10 115.07 46.13
Other Income 6.92 10.87 18.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.02 125.94 64.44
Interest 7.47 8.24 5.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 134.55 117.70 58.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 134.55 117.70 58.95
Tax 34.62 30.30 15.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 99.93 87.40 43.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 99.93 87.40 43.65
Equity Share Capital 24.27 24.27 24.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.12 3.58 1.80
Diluted EPS 4.12 3.58 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.12 3.58 1.80
Diluted EPS 4.12 3.58 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retailing #Vedant Fashions
first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.