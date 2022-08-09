Vedant Fashions Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 317.17 crore, up 108.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 317.17 crore in June 2022 up 108.35% from Rs. 152.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.93 crore in June 2022 up 128.92% from Rs. 43.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.61 crore in June 2022 up 98.02% from Rs. 84.14 crore in June 2021.

Vedant Fashions EPS has increased to Rs. 4.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in June 2021.

Vedant Fashions shares closed at 1,211.90 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)