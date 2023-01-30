Vedant Fashions Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 430.65 crore, up 15.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 430.65 crore in December 2022 up 15.5% from Rs. 372.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 146.94 crore in December 2022 up 17.48% from Rs. 125.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.88 crore in December 2022 up 15.71% from Rs. 196.94 crore in December 2021.