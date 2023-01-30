 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vedant Fashions Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 430.65 crore, up 15.5% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vedant Fashions are:

Net Sales at Rs 430.65 crore in December 2022 up 15.5% from Rs. 372.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 146.94 crore in December 2022 up 17.48% from Rs. 125.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.88 crore in December 2022 up 15.71% from Rs. 196.94 crore in December 2021.

Vedant Fashions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 430.65 241.96 372.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 430.65 241.96 372.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.67 40.78 35.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 72.10 56.49 59.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.18 -44.20 1.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.86 13.12 17.55
Depreciation 23.43 23.07 22.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 79.71 62.47 73.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 195.70 90.23 163.27
Other Income 8.75 9.47 11.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 204.45 99.70 174.37
Interest 7.18 7.39 7.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 197.27 92.30 167.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 197.27 92.30 167.21
Tax 50.33 23.34 42.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 146.94 68.96 125.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 146.94 68.96 125.08
Equity Share Capital 24.28 24.27 24.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.05 2.84 5.11
Diluted EPS 6.05 2.84 5.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.05 2.84 5.15
Diluted EPS 6.05 2.84 5.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited