    Vedant Fashions Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 430.65 crore, up 15.5% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vedant Fashions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 430.65 crore in December 2022 up 15.5% from Rs. 372.86 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 146.94 crore in December 2022 up 17.48% from Rs. 125.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.88 crore in December 2022 up 15.71% from Rs. 196.94 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations430.65241.96372.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations430.65241.96372.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.6740.7835.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods72.1056.4959.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.18-44.201.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.8613.1217.55
    Depreciation23.4323.0722.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.7162.4773.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax195.7090.23163.27
    Other Income8.759.4711.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax204.4599.70174.37
    Interest7.187.397.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax197.2792.30167.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax197.2792.30167.21
    Tax50.3323.3442.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities146.9468.96125.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period146.9468.96125.08
    Equity Share Capital24.2824.2724.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.052.845.11
    Diluted EPS6.052.845.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.052.845.15
    Diluted EPS6.052.845.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited