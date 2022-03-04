Vedant Fashions Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 372.86 crore, up 27.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 372.86 crore in December 2021 up 27.67% from Rs. 292.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.08 crore in December 2021 up 23.92% from Rs. 100.93 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.94 crore in December 2021 up 20.86% from Rs. 162.95 crore in December 2020.

Vedant Fashions EPS has increased to Rs. 5.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.07 in December 2020.

Vedant Fashions shares closed at 863.65 on March 03, 2022 (NSE)