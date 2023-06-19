Vedant Fashions Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 341.63 crore, up 15.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 341.63 crore in March 2023 up 15.32% from Rs. 296.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.87 crore in March 2023 up 22.73% from Rs. 88.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.33 crore in March 2023 up 16.9% from Rs. 155.11 crore in March 2022.

Vedant Fashions EPS has increased to Rs. 4.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.63 in March 2022.

Vedant Fashions shares closed at 1,363.70 on June 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.53% returns over the last 6 months and 38.88% over the last 12 months.