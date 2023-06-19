English
    Vedant Fashions Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 341.63 crore, up 15.32% Y-o-Y

    June 19, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vedant Fashions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 341.63 crore in March 2023 up 15.32% from Rs. 296.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.87 crore in March 2023 up 22.73% from Rs. 88.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.33 crore in March 2023 up 16.9% from Rs. 155.11 crore in March 2022.

    Vedant Fashions EPS has increased to Rs. 4.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.63 in March 2022.

    Vedant Fashions shares closed at 1,363.70 on June 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.53% returns over the last 6 months and 38.88% over the last 12 months.

    Vedant Fashions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations341.63441.43296.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations341.63441.43296.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.6443.6738.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods56.6172.1053.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.681.56-22.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.8315.2816.59
    Depreciation27.4425.0526.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.9784.3566.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.45199.42117.12
    Other Income13.449.9811.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax153.89209.40128.22
    Interest8.447.468.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax145.45201.95119.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax145.45201.95119.59
    Tax36.5851.6030.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities108.87150.3588.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period108.87150.3588.70
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates108.87150.3588.70
    Equity Share Capital24.2824.2824.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.496.193.63
    Diluted EPS4.496.193.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.496.193.63
    Diluted EPS4.496.193.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 19, 2023 04:08 pm