Vedant Fashions Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 336.18 crore, up 13.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 336.18 crore in March 2023 up 13.48% from Rs. 296.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.06 crore in March 2023 up 20.7% from Rs. 88.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.60 crore in March 2023 up 14.5% from Rs. 155.11 crore in March 2022.