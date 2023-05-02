 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vedant Fashions Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 336.18 crore, up 13.48% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vedant Fashions are:

Net Sales at Rs 336.18 crore in March 2023 up 13.48% from Rs. 296.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.06 crore in March 2023 up 20.7% from Rs. 88.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.60 crore in March 2023 up 14.5% from Rs. 155.11 crore in March 2022.

Vedant Fashions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 336.18 441.43 296.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 336.18 441.43 296.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30.64 43.67 38.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 56.61 72.10 53.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.18 1.56 -22.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.62 15.28 16.59
Depreciation 26.38 25.05 26.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.44 84.35 66.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 139.31 199.42 117.12
Other Income 11.91 9.98 11.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.22 209.40 128.22
Interest 8.31 7.46 8.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 142.91 201.95 119.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 142.91 201.95 119.59
Tax 35.85 51.60 30.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 107.06 150.35 88.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 107.06 150.35 88.70
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 107.06 150.35 88.70
Equity Share Capital 24.28 24.28 24.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.41 6.19 3.63
Diluted EPS 4.41 6.19 3.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.41 6.19 3.63
Diluted EPS 4.41 6.19 3.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
