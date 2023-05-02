Vedant Fashions Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 336.18 crore, up 13.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 336.18 crore in March 2023 up 13.48% from Rs. 296.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.06 crore in March 2023 up 20.7% from Rs. 88.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.60 crore in March 2023 up 14.5% from Rs. 155.11 crore in March 2022.

Vedant Fashions EPS has increased to Rs. 4.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.63 in March 2022.

Vedant Fashions shares closed at 1,272.15 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.07% returns over the last 6 months and 15.63% over the last 12 months.