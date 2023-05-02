English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vedant Fashions Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 336.18 crore, up 13.48% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vedant Fashions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 336.18 crore in March 2023 up 13.48% from Rs. 296.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.06 crore in March 2023 up 20.7% from Rs. 88.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.60 crore in March 2023 up 14.5% from Rs. 155.11 crore in March 2022.

    Vedant Fashions EPS has increased to Rs. 4.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.63 in March 2022.

    Vedant Fashions shares closed at 1,272.15 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.07% returns over the last 6 months and 15.63% over the last 12 months.

    Vedant Fashions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations336.18441.43296.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations336.18441.43296.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.6443.6738.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods56.6172.1053.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.181.56-22.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.6215.2816.59
    Depreciation26.3825.0526.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.4484.3566.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax139.31199.42117.12
    Other Income11.919.9811.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax151.22209.40128.22
    Interest8.317.468.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax142.91201.95119.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax142.91201.95119.59
    Tax35.8551.6030.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities107.06150.3588.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period107.06150.3588.70
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates107.06150.3588.70
    Equity Share Capital24.2824.2824.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.416.193.63
    Diluted EPS4.416.193.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.416.193.63
    Diluted EPS4.416.193.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retailing #Vedant Fashions
    first published: May 2, 2023 11:11 am